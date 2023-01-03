Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,435 in the last 365 days.

Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
BoxedIR@icrinc.com

Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
press@boxed.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.