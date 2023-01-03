MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Catamaran Bio to Support its CAR-NK Cell Therapy Programs

MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® and ExPERT™ technologies to be used to enhance Catamaran’s TAILWIND® platform for novel CAR-NK cell therapies

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL) with Catamaran Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel, off the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancers, with a primary focus on solid tumors.



Under the terms of the agreement, Catamaran obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte will receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

“The ability to leverage synthetic biology to engineer cell therapies will help drive innovative solutions for solid tumor cancer treatment. At MaxCyte, we are passionate about driving the discovery, development and manufacturing of next-generation, cell-based medicines to tackle complex diseases and cancer,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “We are excited to support Catamaran with the advancement of their pipeline of differentiated CAR-NK cell therapies into and through the clinic.”

Catamaran is currently using synthetic biology and non-viral cell engineering to develop highly potent allogeneic, cryopreserved CAR-NK cell therapies capable of treating challenging cancers, including solid tumors, by combining new functional attributes with the inherent cancer-fighting properties of NK cells. The company has developed its TAILWIND® platform, an integrated suite of technologies, to engineer, expand and process NK cells into safe and effective, off-the-shelf cell therapy products for multiple cancer types.

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. The Catamaran agreement is MaxCyte’s 19th SPL overall.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® technology, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx®, STx® GTx® and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Catamaran Bio

Catamaran Bio is developing novel, off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell therapies designed to treat a broad range of cancers, including solid tumors. The company’s proprietary capabilities enable it to harness the natural cancer-fighting properties of NK cells and enhance and tailor their effectiveness with the power of synthetic biology and innovative non-viral cell engineering. Catamaran uses its TAILWIND® platform, an integrated suite of technologies, to specifically address the end-to-end methods of engineering, processing and manufacturing NK cells and rapidly advance its pipeline of CAR-NK cell therapy programs. The company’s team combines experienced biopharmaceutical leadership with founding scientists who are pioneers in NK cell biology, engineering, manufacturing and clinical application. Catamaran is backed by leading financial and corporate investors, including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Lightstone Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Astellas Venture Management, and the UMN Discovery Capital investment program. For more information, please visit catamaranbio.com and follow Catamaran on LinkedIn and @CatamaranBio on Twitter.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400

ir@maxcyte.com

US Media Relations

Spectrum Seismic Collaborative

Valerie Enes

+1 408-497-8568

valerie@spectrumscience.com

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker

Panmure Gordon

Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley

Corporate Broking

Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

UK IR Adviser

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

+44 (0)203 709 5700

maxcyte@consilium-comms.com