HUD Code Manufactured Home Building Down Nov 2022–Higher for Year–Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform

HUD Code Manufactured Home Production Declines in November 2022 Higher for Year Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Refrom (MHARR) Manufactured Home Photo from MHARR member builder.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) logo with Manufactured Home Top 10 Production States in November 2022, Monthly, Annual, Cumulative Totals. Click the image to expand size.

Number of Chattel Loans are Artificially Limited by Federal Policies that Discriminate against and Harm Consumers, said Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Click the image to expand size.

Ginnie Mae RFI Admits Manufactured Housing Needs Not Met More Sales Possible with Proper FHA-Ginnie Mae Support. FHA Title 1 is not playing a meaningful role in manufactured housing finance- Mark Weiss, J.D., MHARR CEO. Click the image to expand size.