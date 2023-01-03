Submit Release
HUD Code Manufactured Home Building Down Nov 2022–Higher for Year–Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform

HUD Code Manufactured Home Production Declines in November 2022 Higher for Year Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Refrom (MHARR) Manufactured Home Photo from MHARR member builder.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) logo with Manufactured Home Top 10 Production States in November 2022, Monthly, Annual, Cumulative Totals. Click the image to expand size.

Number of Chattel Loans are Artificially Limited by Federal Policies that Discriminate against and Harm Consumers, said Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Click the image to expand size.

Ginnie Mae RFI Admits Manufactured Housing Needs Not Met More Sales Possible with Proper FHA-Ginnie Mae Support. FHA Title 1 is not playing a meaningful role in manufactured housing finance- Mark Weiss, J.D., MHARR CEO. Click the image to expand size.

Mark Weiss MHARR logo Freddie Mac Facts Analysis Longterm Decline Supply Starter Homes Entry Homes 418K in 1970s, 314K in 1980s, 207K 90s, 150K 2000s, 55K2010s. Mark Weiss MHARR CEO statement. Click the image to expand size.

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) publishes latest data on manufactured housing production, per Washington, D.C. based trade group.

Because of price advantage and crucial role manufactured housing should play in housing crisis Congress included HUD-regulated manufactured housing as part of its Duty to Serve (DTS) mandate in 2008'”
— Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production declined in November 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 7,970 homes in November 2022, a 12% decline from the 9,069 new HUD Code homes produced in November 2021. Nevertheless, cumulative production for 2022 now totals 106,476 homes, an 8.9% increase over the 97,758 homes produced during the same period in 2021.

A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through November 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated – are shown among the images at the right.

See Figure 2.

The November 2022 data does not result in any changes to the cumulative top-ten list.

The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##

The full MHARR statement on national production totals for November 2022 is found at this link here.


Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
