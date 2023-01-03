HUD Code Manufactured Home Building Down Nov 2022–Higher for Year–Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through November 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated – are shown among the images at the right.
The November 2022 data does not result in any changes to the cumulative top-ten list.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##
The full MHARR statement on national production totals for November 2022 is found at this link here.
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+ +1 202-783-4087
