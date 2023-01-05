Krock.io launched alternative to Adobe Frame.io
Creative Collaboration and Video Review Software. One tool for creative studios and video production companies to collaborate on creative projects remotely.
Right from the start, we saw the ease that Krock.io was bringing to our workflow. Krock.io helped get rid of many communication errors and saved us a lot of time.”TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new version of Krock.io includes a new tool called Board which helps to Create Online Storyboards right inside your project in your production pipeline, along with other new features and improvements.
— Koen Colle Fiks Films, Producer & Storyteller
The storyboarding step is essential to the pre-production process since it depicts how the storyline will go. It also allows you to uncover potential issues that might otherwise go unreported, allowing you to improve the working process further.
Don't delay, create a story online with the Krock.io Online Storyboard Creator: select the photos for your Board frames first, then place them in the first frame of your Storyboard in the right sequence. After upload, the sequence of the photographs will be retained, and the frames will be numbered.
Krock.io users now can also use other important tools, like:
Various Workspaces - create distinct Workspaces and brand them with your client's or company's logo.
Build Your Production Pipeline - don’t adjust other tools for your VFX or video production pipeline, create your own production process with Krock.io.
Video Proofing tool - with this online proofing tool, all of your work can be shared, reviewed, and approved in one spot. Share with others and get drawn comments above your videos, images, PDFs, and other media files.
Board - a built-in storyboard and mood board tool that includes customizable frames, notes, and comments.
In addition to Storyboard, the new version of Krock.io also includes new features and improvements.
About Krock.io
Krock.io is a versatile platform that enables you to create an efficient pipeline, leave visual comments, annotate videos, photos, pdf files, and other media types, and maintain several versions of them.
Krock.io includes all the capabilities required for efficient video collaboration and project management. With its prices, an extended trial, and a compensated referral scheme, it has a good case in the pool of affordable video production management systems.
Krock.io allows you to establish a Production Workflow for Creative Studios and build a production pipeline for VFX studios, video production and animation companies, and many more.
All your data is safe with Amazon Web Cloud Solutions.
Find out more about Krock.io at https://krock.io/
