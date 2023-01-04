Get Answers to CUI Questions & Advice from a Leading Cyber Lawyer on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
What is and isn’t controlled unclassified information (CUI)? Who can answer CUI questions? What major legal “gotchas” around CUI should you be aware of?
If you need to reduce CUI-related puzzlement and potential peril, you’ll greatly appreciate this upbeat conversation with Stephanie Siegmann from Hinckley Allen.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orgs in the DIB need to protect CUI in alignment with the NIST 800-171 cybersecurity standard—and soon the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements—or face legal and compliance penalties as well as potential lost business. Yet CUI marking is a major area of confusion and many firms handling CUI don’t yet have the mandated security controls in place. Many don’t even know what their contract clauses (e.g., DFARS 7012) require. It’s a recipe rife with business risk.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To clarify the biggest questions and reveal the most dangerous unknowns in the convoluted realm of CUI, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Stephanie Siegmann, Partner and Chair, International Trade and Global Security Group and Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and Privacy Group at Hinckley Allen. John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner, hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• The difference between CUI Basic and CUI Specified
• Shocking criminal penalties for “export controlled” CUI violations
• Sound advice on handling data subject to ITAR, NOFORM and other regulations
• How to get your CUI questions answered—and what to do if you’re still not sure
• The US Department of Justice Civil Cyber Fraud initiative, the False Claims Act, and why not to fire the whistleblower
"If you need to reduce CUI-related puzzlement and potential peril, you’ll greatly appreciate this upbeat conversation with Stephanie Siegmann from Hinckley Allen," says podcast host John Verry.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here