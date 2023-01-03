NEBRASKA, January 3 - New Year, New Administration, Same Guiding Vision

By Governor Pete Ricketts

January 3, 2023

The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading.

Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.

A historic legislative session enacted a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraska families and small businesses — bringing the total amount of tax relief to be delivered to $12.7 billion since 2015.

We’ve also driven growth through key investments across the state. That includes securing our water resources for the next generation of Nebraskans, as well as giving our law enforcement agencies the resources they need to keep our families safe.

We’ve continued to rein in government spending, too. Thanks to our prudent operations, Nebraska now has a record rainy day fund that’s set to approach $2.3 billion by the end of the fiscal year — which will help ensure our state’s fiscal well-being for years to come.

We’ve also made good on our goal to deliver more efficient, effective government services to all Nebraskans. From applying for SNAP and renewing a driver’s license to trying to start a business, people’s experience with state government is now met with a faster, better response.

And our programs designed for helping those in need — like SNAP Next Step and Ignite Nebraska — are more thoughtfully designed today to lift Nebraskans up and create opportunity for all.

So, to every one of our teammates who has helped drive the customer-first mindset in state government that’s achieved these improvements for our families, students, and workers, let me say this: Thank you.

And let me also thank Nebraska’s workers and business leaders, who helped us expand the Good Life to even more people across the state. Nebraska reported its fastest GDP growth in a decade last year. And, for 25 consecutive months, we have had the highest labor force participation rate in the nation, at 69.8 percent.

2022 was a record-breaking year for our state. But it's my sincere hope that 2023 is even better — starting this week.

Nebraska will turn the page this week to new leadership in the Capitol. Governor-elect Pillen will have the opportunity to start delivering on his agenda for the state. And I’m confident he will be successful. He shares the same guiding vision as me and the governors who led before us: Serve Nebraskans.

While the policies and practices change from administration to administration, that North Star that guides the governor’s office has remained unwavering. This office and the agencies that support it are here for you. They exist to help lift you and your families up when you need it, to connect you to opportunity in our vibrant workforce, and to make sure every interaction you have with state government gets you closer to enjoying the Good Life.

I’ll forever be grateful to have had the chance to carry on that mission. Because there’s no place in the world quite like Nebraska. I grew up here. Susanne and I put down roots here and raised our three children here. And it wasn’t by accident that we stayed. After all, Nebraska truly is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family. And it’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve as governor of this great state.

I’m proud of the improvements we have made over these past eight years to help transform Nebraska’s state government, to enhance our customer service, and to truly put the people first in all that we do.

I’m glad that Governor-elect Pillen is in a strong position to build on these efforts and drive even more progress for our state and its people. I look forward to seeing Nebraska thrive under his leadership.

To each and every Nebraskan who has engaged with me over these eight years: Thank you. Whether you tuned into my monthly call-in-show to ask questions, attended a townhall to share your feedback, or wrote into my office on the issues that are important to you, you helped guide my administration.

And for those of you who have sent notes of support and prayer along the way, thank you. My family and I felt every prayer and encouragement.

Our state is great because our people are great. Thank you for trusting me these past eight years.