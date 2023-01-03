Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 3 will include the following: 

Friday, January 6 at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Proudly Pro-Life Dinner, Seawell's, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Stand Up for Life March and Rally, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 19, 2022 - January 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 19, 2022 - January 2, 2023, included:

Monday, December 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Economic development call.

1:15 PM: Agency meeting.

1:45 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce Probation, Parole and Pardon Services’ new Electronic Detection Canine Unit, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the annual Menorah Lighting, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C

Saturday, December 24

12:00 PM: Call with Lynn Good, President, Duke Energy.

12:18 PM: Call with Keller Kissam, President, Dominion Energy.

