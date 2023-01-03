Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,404 in the last 365 days.

DNR to eliminate invasive rough fish at Nobles Lake

MISSOURI VALLEY - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will treat Nobles Lake with a low concentration of rotenone to eliminate rough fish.

Nobles Lake, 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake located in Harrison and Pottawatomie counties on the Missouri River floodplain, was inundated and infested with numerous invasive and river fish species during the floods of 2011 and 2019. 

The dryer than normal conditions and historic low flows in the Missouri River has nearly drained Nobles Lake, providing ideal conditions to remove rough fish. Invasive species like silver carp, bighead carp, shortnose gar and common carp have a negative impact on water quality and wildlife habitat by suppressing aquatic plants. 

“The most effective method to eliminate the remaining fish population is to apply rotenone under the ice this winter,” said Bryan Hayes, fisheries management biologist with the Iowa DNR.

Rotenone is used world-wide and has been since the 1930s.  It is a common tool that fisheries managers use for fish removal. Rotenone is a naturally occurring compound that comes from the roots of a tropical plant in the bean family. The Iowa DNR commonly uses the commercially available formulation, five percent Prenfish, which has been approved for fisheries management by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Nobles Lake is part of a larger 236-acre Iowa DNR Wildlife Management Area primarily used by waterfowl hunters and bird watchers. 

You just read:

DNR to eliminate invasive rough fish at Nobles Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.