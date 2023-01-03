Submit Release
TRREB to Release December and 2022 Annual Market Statistics and Related Commentary on Thursday, January 5th

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release December 2022 market statistics on Thursday, January 5thth at 5:00 a.m. EST.

TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary on the following:

  • How the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market was impacted by higher borrowing costs in 2022, in terms of sales, listings and selling prices.
  • How, after initial downward trends in sales and selling prices, the market is showing signs of reaching a bottom as we move into 2023.
  • A summary of factors that could influence housing markets in 2023, as TRREB looks forward to releasing its Market Outlook and Year in Review report at the beginning of February.

TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer will be available on Thursday, January 5th for interviews.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs, genevieve.grant@trreb.ca, 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

