Louis Gutierrez to Step Down as Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector  

BOSTON — Secretary of Health and Human Services and Board Chair of the Massachusetts Health Connector Marylou Sudders informed the Massachusetts Health Connector board today that Louis Gutierrez will be retiring from public service effective January 3, 2023.

Gutierrez has served as Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector since February 2015, transforming the Health Connector into a fully operational, member-focused health insurance exchange that provides high quality health and dental insurance for more than 275,000 people across the Commonwealth.

“One of our administration’s first priorities when we took office was to reform the Health Connector, and Louis Gutierrez was the best possible leader to fix long-standing issues and restore public confidence,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Today, the Connector is a national model in providing residents access to high-quality, affordable health insurance thanks in large part to Louis’s leadership in reducing barriers to coverage and improving the customer experience. I am deeply grateful to Louis for his dedicated service throughout our administration and for all he has done to improve this critical agency.”

“Louis Gutierrez has been a highly effective leader for the Health Connector for the past eight years, and the Health Connector and the residents it serves are better off thanks to his efforts,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The mission of the Health Connector is critically important in sustaining Massachusetts’ national leadership in health care access, and we appreciate all Louis has done to support that important work.”

“The Health Connector plays a very important role in providing affordable health care coverage for Massachusetts residents, and Louis has been an outstanding partner in stabilizing Connector operations in 2015, restoring public confidence, and strengthening coverage, access and customer experience,” said Health Connector Board Chair and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “I am deeply appreciative to Louis for his leadership of the Health Connector over the last eight years, which has been pivotal in reducing the number of uninsured Massachusetts residents.”

“I want to thank Governor Baker, Secretary Sudders, and the Health Connector Board for their support and leadership over the last eight years,” said Gutierrez. “My time at the Health Connector has been the highlight of my career in public service, and I am deeply grateful for and edified by the work of our team here. It has been an honor striving to make the Health Connector ever better in providing access to quality, affordable health care coverage for Massachusetts residents.”

Arriving at the Health Connector in 2015, Gutierrez began by simplifying processes for members to lower barriers to coverage through the Health Connector. Gutierrez also oversaw the addition of new services for members including online payment options, a new estimate tool, chat support, the creation of the Ombuds Team that works with members to resolve complex issues and repairing interagency relationships.

Under Gutierrez’s leadership, the Health Connector has continued to make health care more accessible and affordable for all residents of the Commonwealth in need of insurance. It has also integrated expanded federal premium subsidies for more members and worked to reduce inequities in mental health and chronic diseases by eliminating cost-sharing for related services and prescriptions.

