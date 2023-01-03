Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,411 in the last 365 days.

G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, at 1:30 PM PST, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will provide a corporate presentation during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.