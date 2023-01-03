New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemoconcentrators Market to Surpass USD 12 Billion Mark by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The global hemoconcentrators market is anticipated to surge owing to the increase in the prevalence and burden of cardiovascular diseases, the rising geriatric population, and rising technological developments, among others.

DelveInsight's Hemoconcentrators Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hemoconcentrators companies' market shares, challenges, Hemoconcentrators market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key hemoconcentrators companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hemoconcentrators Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the global hemoconcentrators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period (2022–2027).

during the forecast period (2022–2027). As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemoconcentrators market during the forecast period.

Notable hemoconcentrators companies such as MEDIVATORS Inc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Getinge AB, Minntech Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Nipro Asia, Medica S.p.A, Braile Biomédica, Andocor, TEMED, and several others are currently operating in the hemoconcentrators market.

Hemoconcentrators Overview

A hemoconcentrator, also known as a hemofilter or ultrafiltration device, is made up of a semipermeable membrane that allows electrolytes and water from the blood to be transferred. It is primarily used to remove unwanted fluid during cardio bypass surgery. Hemoconcentrators can communicate with the cardiopulmonary bypass circuit (CPB) in various ways. It is usually connected to an extracorporeal circuit to monitor hemodilution and help maintain hematocrit levels. The use of a hemoconcentrator reduces the need for additional homologous blood and blood products after surgery because these devices conserve albumin, platelets, and coagulation factors. Hemoconcentrators reduce potassium loss while also reducing edoema, organ dysfunction, and protein concentration.

Hemoconcentration mechanisms are widely used in cardiopulmonary surgery for monitoring and influencing hemodilution and are now widely used by many surgeons and perfusionists worldwide. The hemoconcentrators are user-friendly devices that can be easily controlled and help to reduce the complications associated with postoperative bleeding.

Hemoconcentrators Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemoconcentrators market among all regions. The growing number of surgeries, the demand for advanced technologies in cardiopulmonary bypass equipment, and other factors are driving regional growth.

Furthermore, the risk of developing a cardiopulmonary disease in the United States is rising dramatically due to changing lifestyles and an aging population. This suggests that chronic disease will affect most Americans in the coming decades. This situation has created an urgent need for Hemoconcentrators to prevent and treat chronic disease.

Moreover, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region have the most potential for future growth in the global hemoconcentrators market. This is due to the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases in both European and Asian countries.

Hemoconcentrators Market Dynamics

The hemoconcentrators market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. Cardiovascular surgery is becoming more common, necessitating cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), which provides a bloodless field for cardiac surgery. The development of cardiopulmonary bypass has enabled advancements in cardiac surgery.

Furthermore, companies are increasing their research and development to create more effective and simple products. Moreover, COVID-19 has increased the demand for hemoconcentrators. The advanced technology helps new patient populations, such as COVID-19 patients and others who require lung support. As a result, such initiatives from companies and regulatory authorities are expected to assist the hemoconcentrators market and patients in their treatment, thereby driving the hemoconcentrators market growth.

However, certain factors, such as the need for trained professionals and complications during surgery, pose a minor impediment to hemoconcentrators market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Hemoconcentrators Market CAGR 3.76% Projected Hemoconcentrators Market Size by 2027 USD 12.64 Billion Key Hemoconcentrators Companies MEDIVATORS Inc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Getinge AB, Minntech Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Nipro Asia, Medica S.p.A, Braile Biomédica, Andocor, TEMED, among others

Hemoconcentrators Market Assessment

Hemoconcentrators Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Pediatric Hemoconcentrators, Adult Hemoconcentrators Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hemoconcentrators Market 7 Hemoconcentrators Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Hemoconcentrators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

