Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,396 in the last 365 days.

Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated SYNA today announced its participation in upcoming investor conference.

  • Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:30 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/syna/2275487

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics SYNA is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
munjal.shah@synaptics.com


You just read:

Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.