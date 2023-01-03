A3 Global Acquires Hybrid Battery 911 and Grows its Hybrid and Electric Aftermarket Consumer Services

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in the circular economy, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Hybrid Battery 911. Hybrid Battery 911 specializes in revitalizing and replacing hybrid vehicle batteries with a convenient mobile direct-to-consumer model. A3 Global plans to expand Hybrid Battery 911 into new states and offer new onsite services to hybrid and electric vehicle owners. A3 Global will leverage this acquisition in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (PRWEB) January 03, 2023

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in the circular economy, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Hybrid Battery 911. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hybrid Battery 911 specializes in revitalizing and replacing hybrid vehicle batteries with a convenient mobile direct-to-consumer model. When a consumer experiences problems with their battery, Hybrid Battery 911 sends a trained technician to the customer's location, such as a home or office, to test and replace their battery using advanced proprietary computer diagnostics and high-quality, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) remanufactured batteries.

Hybrid Battery 911 was started in 2017 by entrepreneur Roger Kealey when his daughter's Toyota Camry's hybrid battery died. After calling local dealerships and auto supply stores, his only option was to replace the battery with a new one. "It didn't make sense to me," said Roger, Hybrid Battery 911's CEO. "Considering the depreciation of vehicles, putting a new battery in a used vehicle made the battery the most expensive part of the car. Plus, I had to wait for the battery to arrive and then go to the dealership for the installation." After speaking to other hybrid vehicle owners and learning about a hybrid battery reconditioning process developed by NuVant Systems, Roger and his partner, William Milde, saw an underserved market, and Hybrid Battery 911 was born. Today, Hybrid Battery 911 offers its onsite services in fifteen states in the southeast and has serviced thousands of happy customers with a 4.9-star Google rating.

"We're excited about the acquisition and new partnership with Hybrid Battery 911," said Michael Cardone III, A3 Global's CEO. "Having spent a career in the remanufacturing industry, we see an emerging need to provide affordable, high-quality aftermarket parts and services to the rapidly growing HEV and EV market segment," he continued.

"Hybrid Battery 911's model of onsite service is the result of listening to their customers," said Aaron Poynton, A3 Global's Chief Commercial Officer. "The new generation of HEV and EV owners grew up with Uber Eats and Amazon same-day delivery. They don't want to take their vehicles into a repair shop and be inconvenienced. They want to press a button on their smartphone and have someone come to them. And, we're betting this trend will continue."

A3 Global plans to expand Hybrid Battery 911 into new states and offer new onsite services to hybrid and electric vehicle owners. A3 Global will leverage this acquisition in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.

***

About A3 Global LLC

A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in the circular economy. NuVant Systems and Hybrid Battery 911 are part of A3 Global. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com.

Media contacts: Aaron Poynton, apoynton@a3global.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/MM/prweb19089025.htm