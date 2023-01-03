Chen Moore and Associates Acquires NZ Consultants to Expand Planning Services Throughout Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Chen Moore and Associates is proud to announce its second acquisition in the past 18 months. The 100% acquisition of Jupiter, Florida-based NZ Consultants expands Chen Moore and Associates' planning services division and increases the Firm's statewide team to 120 employees.

"We are committed to expanding our service portfolio and our presence along the Treasure Coast, and acquiring NZ Consultants helps us achieve both," said Peter Moore, President and CEO of Chen Moore and Associates. "For the past 13 years, Nilsa Zacarias and her team have been providing general planning services to cities in Palm Beach, Indian River, and St. Lucie Counties and we're thrilled to have their expert planners join our team."

Following the acquisition, Chen Moore and Associates now operates a satellite office in Jupiter, a key asset for their Florida Department of Transportation-related projects in District 4. Additionally, the entire NZ Consultants team has joined Chen Moore and Associates, including the Firm's Principal, Nilsa Zacarias, AICP, who is now serving as the Director of Planning for Chen Moore and Associates. With this new team of AICPs and graduate planners on board, Chen Moore and Associates will provide added client support for Comprehensive Plan Amendments, Zoning Code Updates, Land Development Regulations, and other professional planning services.

"I have had the pleasure of working alongside the Chen Moore and Associates team on various projects, so I have seen, first-hand, their dedication to their work and the communities they serve," said Nilsa Zacarias, AICP. "It brings me immense satisfaction to see the firm I've built join forces with Chen Moore and Associates – a firm that keeps people, communities, and passion for their work and the industry at the forefront."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with regional offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando (Maitland), Jacksonville, and project offices in Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, Gainesville, Tampa, Atlanta, and now Jupiter, Chen Moore and Associates is actively providing consulting services for approximately 300 projects across the state of Florida. Most notably the Firm recently completed the award winning 48" force main replacement project for the City of Fort Lauderdale and is also continuing work on the statewide Brightline expansion project.

"Our commitment to improving Florida's infrastructure began in 1986 and it will continue well into the future," said Moore. "We look forward to continuing our expansion through acquisitions and organic growth, hiring new team members at all levels."

To learn more about the work, expansion, and employment opportunities at Chen Moore and Associates, visit https://www.chenmoore.com/ or call 866-236-2436.

ABOUT CHEN MOORE AND ASSOCIATES

Recently ranked on the "Zweig Group Best Firms to Work for Award & Hot Firm List" and recipient of the "2022 ACEC Excellence Honor Award," Chen Moore & Associates (CMA) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with regional offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando (Maitland), and Jacksonville. CMA has Florida project offices in Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, Gainesville, Tampa, Jupiter and Atlanta, GA. Focused on community through its commitment to philanthropy at all levels, the CMA family culture is about quality and excellence in their professional work while maintaining a fun working environment. CMA was founded in 1986 and provides services in civil, electrical, environmental and transportation engineering, landscape architecture, planning, environmental service and construction administration to markets including water and sewer, water resources, transportation, energy, land development and parks and recreation. To learn more about Chen Moore and Associates visit https://www.chenmoore.com/or call 866-236-2436.

