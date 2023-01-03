Submit Release
Others First, a 501c3 non-profit organization, announces its commitment to making a difference this Holiday Season by donating $50,000 to various charitable causes in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organization has a long history of supporting veterans' organizations, children's programs, cancer research, animal groups, and other worthy causes. Their vehicle donation programs have raised millions of dollars to provide much-needed services to those in need.

Charity Funding and Others First Inc. partnered with Rochester Hills, Michigan, Mayor Bryan K. Barnett to help distribute sizeable donations to a few local charities this holiday season. Avondale Youth Assistance, DMAN Foundation, Dutton Farm Inc., Neighborhood House, Rochester Area Youth Assistance, Teacher's Pet: Dogs and Kids Learning Together, and Yellow Ribbon, Fund - Michigan, were among the recipients.

"We are proud to support so many important causes that make a positive impact in our community - especially during this time of the year," said the President of Charity Funding, Rick Frazier. "Our vehicle donation programs have been incredibly successful in raising funds for those in need, and we are committed to continuing this important work."

Others First is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need and has a track record of success in supporting various charitable causes. They are grateful for the support of their donors and look forward to continuing their work in the community.

For more information about Others First and their charitable efforts, please visit their website at www.othersfirst.org.

CONTACT: Rick Frazier, charityfunding@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/others-first-a-501c3-non-profit-organization-announces-its-commitment-to-making-a-difference-this-holiday-season-by-donating-50-000-to-various-charitable-causes-in-rochester-hills-michigan-301712563.html

SOURCE Others First

