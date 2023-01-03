Jerry Dalzell reveals his secrets of social media growth to build a 7-figure brand online

Jerry Dalzell is a popular business and fitness coach.

Jerry Dalzell is a trainer and business coach. He owns a Brazilian Jiujitsu Gym and guides other trainers and entrepreneurs about how they can build a stable social media brand and earn a handsome amount from it like him. For more than a decade, he has been changing the lives of individuals and companies by presenting them with his tried and tested strategies for branding and growth. This entrepreneur developed a fitness and coaching brand online from a humble background. He is consulting other firms and trainers about how they can replicate his model for guaranteed growth.

Jerry Dalzell came from a very humble background and grew up on the island of Guam, a U.S. island territory in Micronesia. He served in the U.S. Air Force for several years. This experience helped him develop a sense of discipline. He appreciated the role of planning and the significance of a proven strategy in one's individual growth. He had a successful career in the I.T. industry, working with Fortune 500 companies.

Jerry is the owner and head instructor of RCJ Machado Jiujitsu, San Antonio, TX. He started his career at six by learning Tae Kwon Do. Since then, he has been participating in Seoul, South Korea tournaments. In 2006, Jerry was introduced to Brazilian Jiujitsu and explored many horizons in this niche under Craig Jones and the B team, Buddy Clinton, Royce Gracie's black belt, and Guy Mezger, former UFC light heavyweight champion.

The growth achieved by Jerry Dalzell on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram is exemplary. He uses his business acumen to build successful 6 and 7-figure brands online. The serial entrepreneur now encourages everyone to learn the science of marketing their brands on social media. With his proven strategies, he claims that everyone could earn from $10k to $30k or more every month. He does that not merely by lowering the price of service, but by increasing the value of the service, a strategy people generally opt for growth. He claims, "If you want to make a lot of money, you have to give and show value. The more value you give, the more money you will make."

Jerry has mentored several entrepreneurs and online personal trainers to make more than $10k to $30k monthly using Instagram and Facebook. At his Brazilian Jiujitsu Gym, he teaches others how to build what he calls "real-world confidence" and skills that apply to other parts of their lives. This experience helped him explore his passion for helping others and changing the lives of as many people as possible.

Jerry says, "If you want to be average, do mediocre things. If you want to be great, you must be willing to do the things others refuse to do." He further adds that if someone is waiting for a perfect time, "There will never be a perfect time or the perfect set of circumstances ever, so take action now."

The serial entrepreneur doesn't settle for anything less than what he could be. Therefore, he plans to continue to build his Branding and Marketing business and expand his Brazilian Jiujitsu Gym to multiple locations by opening different branches.

More information about Jerry Dalzell and his services is available on:

https://hoo.be/jerry

https://rcjmjjsanantonio.com

https://www.instagram.com/jerry.dalzell

