Shine Box Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of David McGoey

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Shine Box Capital Corp. RENT ("Shine Box" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") announces that for personal reasons, David McGoey has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation.

The Corporation would like to thank Mr. McGoey for his services and wish him well in his future endeavors.

In order to comply with regulatory requirements, Nebojsa Dobrijevic has replaced Daniele Forigo as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

About Shine Box Capital Corp.

Shine Box is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange on November 29, 2019 (trading symbol: "RENT.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Shine Box is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Shine Box Capital Corp.
Nebojsa Dobrijevic
Phone:(416) 628-8589
Email: nebojsa33@gmail.com

