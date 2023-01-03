Author Carlos Manuel Reynosa Plays With the Power of Perception in “Night of the Phantom”
A coming-of-age story in an urban fantasy novelPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From perception to realism and revenge, author Carlos Manuel Reynosa writes the coming-of-age story of Nick Solitario in the first episode of a future series, Night of the Phantom.
Night of the Phantom chronicles the life of Nick in the city that never sleeps, New York City. Nick is forced to live a life based on how others perceive him—feared by students who find him weird, an easy target by his bullies, a troublemaker by the faculty, ignored by his high school crush, and even loathed by his own mother. Nick suffers on a daily and only wants nothing but for his life to get better. As a result of his loneliness, Nick relies on reading comic books, where he loses himself in a world where he is someone else—someone happy, until he is given life-changing abilities after a mysterious lightning bolt electrocutes him, changing his life forever.
San Francisco Book Review writes, “Carlos Manuel Reynosa has written a novel that will appeal to comic and graphic novel audiences. Complete with heroes, villains, and people in peril who need rescuing, Night of the Phantom tells a fast-paced story of dormant powers and revenge paired with an ending that tells you there is more to come.”
The author weaves an excellent storyline—plotting Nick’s striking character development, playing with the power of perception. A graduate of Kean University with a B.A. degree in Communication/Journalism, Reynosa wishes to be a storyteller and hopes the story of Nick in Night of the Phantom is of many to come.
In partnership with The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding, Reynosa recently concluded a successful book signing event for Night of the Phantom held at the BX Mall, New Jersey, on November 6, 2022, from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. The YA fantasy was warmly welcomed by the military community at BX and among other mall-goers who graced the RGB booth with their presence. The BookFest awardee, Night of the Phantom is a must-read mystery thriller. Immerse in the imagination of Carlos Manuel Reynosa and grab a copy of Night of the Phantom, available on Amazon and across other major online platforms. Get to know more about the author on his website, authorcarlosreynosa.com.
