The market size for outdoor cooking equipment is expected to rise from $4.80 billion in 2021 to $7.90 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.30 percent.
Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Overview
Summertime is a favorite time for outdoor cooking. You'll need quality outdoor cooking equipment if you want to improve your culinary skills or simply want to prepare tasty food outside without having to spend all day in the kitchen.
Outdoor cooking has a very promising future. More individuals can now cook outside with the greatest outcomes thanks to modern technologies. Today's market offers a variety of excellent options for outdoor cooking equipment, and each one has its own special advantages. There are options for everyone, from huge ovens to portable stovetops.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Outdoor grills, outdoor smokers, outdoor stoves, and outdoor fryers and boilers are the four most popular forms of outdoor cooking equipment.
The use of outdoor cooking equipment grows in popularity as more individuals take advantage of the convenience of cooking outside. People who live in frigid climates or remote locations will find this to be an excellent solution. The equipment used for outdoor cooking comes in a wide variety and has a variety of uses.
Around the world, a tendency known as the growth of Outdoor Cooking Equipment is becoming more prevalent. The usage of Outdoor Cooking Equipment as a fuel source has increased throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Outdoor Cooking EquipmentMarket
Bull, Electrolux, RH Peterson, Napoleon, Weber, Traeger, Landmann, Newell Brands, Char-Griller, Char-Broil, Blackstone, Kenmore, Outdoorchef AG, Onward Manufacturing, KitchenAid, Masterbuilt Grills, Blue Rhino, Big Green Egg, Twin Eagles, Nexgrill, Dyna Glo, and Camp Chef are some of the market's top competitors.
Key Market Segments Table: Outdoor Cooking EquipmentMarket
The Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market market is segmented into the following types of methods:
• Outdoor Grills
• Outdoor Smokers
• Outdoor Stoves
• Outdoor Fryers & Boilers
• Others
The market for Outdoor Cooking Equipment includes the following applications:
• Offline Sales
• Online Sales
Detailed analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are included along with a general discussion of the following regions:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russian-Ukraine war has had a significant effect on the outdoor cooking equipment market. Before the war, outdoor cooking equipment was very popular in Ukraine. However, since the war began, the popularity of outdoor cooking equipment has declined sharply. This is because many Ukrainians have fled their homes and are now living in refugee camps.
The "market for outdoor cooking equipment" has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Many restaurant owners are changing their business models to accommodate the rising demand for food as the virus's afflicted population continues to rise. Some eateries have shut down, while others have switched to using community kitchens where patrons may prepare their meals.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Outdoor Cooking EquipmentMarket
The outdoor cooking equipment market is growing rapidly, driven by several factors. The increase in the number of people owning homes with outdoor spaces is one of the key drivers of this market. More people are entertaining at home and hosting outdoor parties, which has led to a need for better-quality outdoor cooking equipment.
The market for "Outdoor Cooking Equipment" is now experiencing significant difficulties. The rising popularity of household appliances and cookware is one of the key causes of this. The sales of conventional grills, smokers, and barbecues have decreased as a result. Additionally, there are worries regarding the effects of these cooking techniques on the environment and health.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The benefit of the market research team is to incorporate the skills and experience of stakeholders as they enter the program.
• This evaluation can support your company's efforts to bring in new talent for the sector or assist recruiters in bringing in more qualified candidates.
• Both sides can benefit from participation and information sharing.
