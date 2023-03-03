The Market Size for Niacinamide was worth $1.10 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2% to reach $1.20 Bn
The market size for Niacinamide was worth $1.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.00% per year to reach $1.20 billion in 2029.
A type of vitamin B3 is called niacinamide. Niacin, nicotinic acid, and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide are other names for it. Foods like poultry, fish, nuts, and legumes contain the water-soluble vitamin niacinamide. The body needs vitamin B3 in order to produce energy. Additionally, it can assist to lower the chance of developing heart disease, enhance cognitive function, and strengthen the immune system.
For many years, people have utilized vitamin niacinamide to cure their skin issues and other health issues. Its potential application as a remedy for aging-related cognitive loss has recently attracted the attention of scientists. They discovered that niacinamide can enhance learning and memory in old rats. Niacinamide may develop into the next major brain enhancer if human trials of the research show it to be successful.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Niacinamide comes in a variety of forms, each with advantages and disadvantages. The lowest quality type of niacinamide, called feed-grade niacinamide, is commonly used in animal feed. It is the most prevalent form of niacinamide found in supplements and also the least expensive. Niacinamide which is considered to be of food-grade quality is frequently utilized in food products. Compared to feed-grade niacinamide, it has a longer shelf life and is less prone to trigger allergies. The highest quality form of niacinamide is pharmaceutical grade, and it is most frequently seen in pharmaceutical items. It is the least prone to induce allergies and has the longest shelf life of all the niacinamide variants. Niacinamide can also be found in the forms of nicotinic acid, nicotinamide riboside, and auto-oxidized niacinamide.
Niacin, another name for the water-soluble vitamin nicotinamide, is. It can be found in a wide variety of foods, including nuts, eggs, chicken, fish, meat, and fortified foods. Pharmaceuticals and feed additives both use it. Many different kinds of food and beverages contain niacinamide. As a food additive, it can be used to stop the growth of bacteria or fungi, for instance. It is also used in pharmaceuticals as a therapy for disorders like high blood pressure.
It has been demonstrated that vitamin B3 niacinamide helps to support healthy skin and hair, enhances cognitive function, and lowers the risk of heart disease. It has also been demonstrated to aid in lessening the visibility of wrinkles and age spots. Around the world, niacinamide is widely utilised, with the Asia Pacific area having the largest market. North America and South America are next, then Europe. Though they are the last to use niacinamide, the Middle East and Africa are following the trend.
Prominent Key Players of the Niacinamide Market
High blood pressure and other cardiovascular disorders are becoming more common, and people are becoming more aware of the advantages of niacinamide, which has led to the expansion of the niacinamide market. Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Lessons India, Vanetta, DSM, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical are a few of the major companies in the global niacinamide market.
Key Market Segments Table: Niacinamide Market
Based on types, the Niacinamide market is primarily split into:
• Feed Grade Niacinamide
• Food Grade Niacinamide
• Pharmaceutical Grade Niacinamide
• Others
Based on applications, the Niacinamide market covers:
• Feed Additives
• Food and Drinks
• Pharmaceutical
• Daily Chemicals
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data, and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to cause a significant increase in the niacinamide industry in the near future. The main drivers of this increase include the expanding understanding of niacinamide's advantages and its ability to prevent or treat a variety of health disorders, rising demand from the skincare and beauty products industries, and the expanding popularity of natural products. Niacinamide is already being marketed by several firms as COVID-19 protection.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Niacinamide Market
Niacinamide is a safe and efficient medication, but it faces significant obstacles in the market. People's hesitation to use it because they are unsure of its effectiveness or safety is one of the key problems. Niacinamide is useful for treating eczema, psoriasis, and other skin diseases. Additionally, it reduces age-related skin thinning and helps to improve skin texture. However, some people are worried about "Niacinamide's" adverse effects. Irritation, redness, and even peeling of the skin are examples of these side effects.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Since ancient times, people have utilized niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3, to cure a variety of illnesses.
• Nowadays, niacinamide is sold as a dietary supplement and is also present in shampoos, cosmetics, and other personal care items.
• Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, niacinamide can help lessen the signs and symptoms of skin disorders like eczema and dermatitis.
