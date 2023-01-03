Branding Webinar Helps Small Business Owners Get Clear On What To Do

Building a better foundation for your marketing strategy

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A La Mode Branding recently launched a webinar for small business owners titled, “ Your Log o is Not Your Bran d ”. The webinar highlights common branding mistakes and reveals ways to create a brand that resonates with customers.



The impact of creating a logo before defining a brand, failure to research the competition and not understanding the target audience are just a few of the topics featured in Your Logo is Not Your Brand . The webinar also shares how to create a brand style guide which helps business owners with consistent branding.

Investopedia’s article 6 Reasons New Businesses Fail mentions, “The more mistakes you make, the more expensive your business will become and the greater the chance of failure.” The purpose of this webinar is to show business owners the correct way to create their brand saving them time and money. Co-founder Nicole Moreno-Dienzer says, “Almost all of our prospective clients come to us with goals of increasing their brand awareness, however, they haven’t completed the critical step of discovery and research, which is the first step to branding. We created this webinar to clear up some of the confusion around what branding is, what it isn’t, and why it’s important.”

Stackla’s Post Pandemic Shifts in Consumer Shopping Habits Report found that 88% of consumers say authenticity is important when deciding which brands they like and support. Similarly, a B2B Marketing Leaders Report discovered, “77% of marketing leaders say branding is critical to growth” ( adience.com ). Co-Founder Gisel Martín further explains, “Now more than ever, it is imperative that small businesses learn how to leverage their brand to attract loyal customers with a solid brand and marketing strategy”.

