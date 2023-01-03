Denver-Based Berens Law LLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Gaia, Inc. Shareholders
Berens Law LLC Encourages Gaia, Inc. Shareholders to Consider Their Legal Options with Respect to the Pending Class Action Lawsuit
Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver-based Berens Law LLC (www.jberenslaw.com/) today encouraged purchasers of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) securities between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) to consider their legal options in connection with the securities class action pending in U.S District Court in Denver, Colorado (Armbruster v. Gaia, Inc., No. 22-cv-3267).
What actions may I take at this time?
If you purchased Gaia, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may, no later than February 21, 2023, request that the Court appoint you as a lead plaintiff for the Class. A lead plaintiff is a class member that acts on behalf of other investors in directing the litigation. Although your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff, lead plaintiffs make important decisions which could affect the overall recovery for class members.
For a free consultation regarding your legal options, please contact Jeffrey A. Berens at 303-861-1764 (call or text), via email at jeff@jberenslaw.com, or visit our website at www.jberenslaw.com/gaia%2C-inc to submit your Gaia trades and contact information.
What are the allegations in the complaint?
Gaia produces and sells subscriptions to its web-based content, which consists of yoga and meditation.
According to the complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gaia’s Q1 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (ii) Gaia lacked adequate internal controls; and, as a result (iii) Gaia faced a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and was ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action.
On November 7, 2022, Gaia revealed for the first time an SEC proceeding relating to Gaia’s overstating of its subscriber count.
About Berens Law LLC.
Berens Law LLC, located in Denver, Colorado, represents investors in securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits, and over the years has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients. For more information, please go to: www.jberenslaw.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Berens Law LLC
2373 Central Park Boulevard, Suite 100
Denver, CO 80238-2300
Jeffrey A. Berens
Berens Law LLC
+1 303-861-1764
jeff@jberenslaw.com