Public input meeting for proposed improvements in West Fargo scheduled Jan. 10

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center, Room P140, 620 Seventh Ave. East, in West Fargo. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed landslide repairs along U.S. Highway 10, also known as Main Avenue, near the intersection of Sheyenne Street in West Fargo.

The project consists of pile installation, road and sidewalk repairs, and storm sewer repair.

The public input meeting is being facilitated by North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of West Fargo, and Barr Engineering, Co.

If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Jan. 25, 2023, to Matt Peterson, 4300 MarketPointe Drive, Suite 200, Minneapolis, MN 55435, or emailed to: mpeterson@barr.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson Civil Rights Division at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

