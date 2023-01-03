PennDOT To Host Virtual Public Meeting for Route 113 (Souderton Road)/Minsi Trail Intersection Improvement Project in Hilltown Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday night, January 12, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety through the Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Minsi Trail Intersection in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, by constructing a roundabout and performing other roadway improvements.



The purpose of the project is to improve safety and mobility through the intersection and to reduce angle and rear-end crashes and injury crashes. This intersection is on PennDOT's Highway Safety Network Screening (HSNS) Urban Intersection list as one of the top candidates for the Statewide Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

Construction bids on this project are expected to open in spring 2025.



As part of PennDOT's public outreach program, the department encourages the public to attend the virtual public meeting on Thursday, January 12, beginning at 7:00 PM, by clicking on this Microsoft Teams meeting link prior to the start of the meeting. The link will also be available on the project website.

The department will provide a presentation on the project at the start of the virtual public meeting. The design team members will be available to answer questions and obtain feedback from those in attendance using the platform's chat feature. The public is also encouraged to provide input using the project's online comment form.

Please note that internet access, a computer or mobile device, and a valid email address are required to attend the virtual meeting. Any person with special needs or requiring special aid is requested to contact PennDOT's Consultant Project Manager Nathan Parrish at 610-757-1881.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

