PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a Virtual Plans Display for the Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

The project will consist of replacing worn and damaged expansion dams. Deck seals will be replaced as well as other various repairs including drainage inlets repairs, concrete repairs, and other miscellaneous construction to extend the life of the structures.

The information on the Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project including a short overview and an online comment form will be available online. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and will be available through Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The page can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, clicking on the Westmoreland County box, and selecting the Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager James Wolfe, at jameswolfe@pa.gov or 724.430.4420.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager James Wolfe, at jameswolfe@pa.gov or 724.430.4420.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can also subscribe to PennDOT District 12 news and traffic alerts by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 12 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D12Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

###

