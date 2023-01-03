PennDOT Delays Closure of Port Royal Bridge Until Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PnnDOT) is alerting are drivers that wet, rainy weather will delay the closure of a Route 75 bridge in Port Royal until Thursday, January 5. The bridge had been scheduled to close today. PennDOT anticipates the bridge being closed through June 30 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

While the bridge is closed, drivers will follow a detour using Route 3002 (Old 22 Road/Main Street), Route 35, and Route 333 back to Route 75. Homeowners in the immediate vicinity of the bridge will be able to access their properties. Any work remaining after June 30 is expected to take place under traffic.

Preliminary work started in mid-September with the demolition of a two-story building on Second Street in Port Royal. Overall work on the project involves partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, water and sewer line replacements, sidewalk and guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4 million project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 mfannin@pa.gov

# # #





