MY SALON Suite Unlock Your Dream Suite Contest Offers Next Beauty Entrepreneur One Year of Complimentary Membership

National salon suite brand helps make a stylist’s dream of business ownership come true

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you always dreamed about opening your own salon but haven’t taken that first step? This is your moment! MY SALON Suite, a co-working style space where salon professionals provide beauty services to their clients in private, fully equipped, custom suites, today announced the launch of its national Unlock Your Dream Suite contest inviting beauty stylists to share why they should be the newest Member of the Suite Elite. The winner will receive one year of complimentary membership in a luxury suite at one of MY SALON Suites more than 250 locations across the U.S. and Canada.



Interested candidates are invited to enter by completing this form and following the directions to upload a one-minute video expressing their specialty, expertise, creativity, and personality and sharing why they deserve to be MY SALON Suite’s next beauty entrepreneur. The entry period runs through February 13, 2023.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of MY SALON Suite Featured Member and company representatives who will select the top 10 entries. Following their announcement, these finalists will share and promote their video and the contest on social media and encourage the public to vote. The winner will be announced in March 2023.

"We know there are so many creative and talented beauty stylists just waiting to take the leap into salon ownership – and we’re excited to welcome our newest MY SALON Suite Member with an entire year of complimentary Membership,” said Stacy Eley, brand president of Suite Management Franchising, franchisor of MY SALON Suite. “MY SALON Suite offers unmatched flexibility, freedom, and financial opportunity, but the greatest benefit is being part of a supportive community of beauty entrepreneurs. So what are you waiting for?”

Please visit contest homepage for official rules and regulations.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 250 franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

