{E} Portare CEO and Fashion Designer Juliana Carvalho is Honoured At The Eiffel Tower In Paris

Juliana Carvalho on the stage of the Eiffel Tower with Luiza Brunet and guests

Juliana Carvalho on the stage of the Eiffel Tower with Luiza Brunet and guests

woman sitting on the sofa wearing black clothes showing some colourful bags

Juliana and some of her designed bags

woman on a wheelchair wearing grey clothes wheeling down the catwalk with a purple bag on her lap

Samanta Bullock on the catwalk showing a purple {E}Portare bag

The Brazilian fashion designer who started her own bag collection 10 years ago has sold over 5000 bags and received an honour at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

I feel so proud to be here today at the Eiffel Tower and be able to receive this honour... because it is in Paris, one of the world's fashion centres and inside a world icon like the Eiffel Tower.”
— Juliana Carvalho
PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success of the {E} PORTARE bags, which are designed by the owner and fashion designer Juliana Carvalho, is to be celebrated in style, as she was invited to participate in the Best of Brazil European Awards 2022, an event that took place at the Gustave Eiffel Lounge, inside the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on September 25, 2022.

Juliana was among the businesswomen honoured at the award, also known as the 'Brazilian Oscars' by the Brazilian community living abroad.

The tribute was paid to the fashion designer due to the success her bags have been conquering, both in Brazil and Europe.

Since February 2022, {E} PORTARE bags have been part of the "London Represents" fashion show during London Fashion Week, where models have some physical disability. There are blind models and others in wheelchairs, which makes the show inclusive, showing that beauty standards can be changed.

"The {E} PORTARE bags are designed so everyone can use them, regardless of disability. I always wanted bags to be more than a fashion accessory, but a useful item that made a difference for women", explains Juliana.

One of the winners at the awards inside the Eiffel Tower was Samanta Bullock, who received the "Gold Canary Award for Activism for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities". Samanta was wearing an {E} PORTARE bag and commented: "Juliana's work and her dedication to making bags inclusive are wonderful, as small tweaks to the bag improve the lives of all of us who use them."

Juliana said, "I feel so proud to be here today at the Eiffel Tower and be able to receive this honour, representing women who dream of having their own business and showing that we are capable. I feel flattered by the homage, even more so because it is in Paris, one of the world's fashion centres and inside a world icon like the Eiffel Tower."

{E} PORTARE has been on the market for over ten years and has sold over 5000 pieces to women in 25 countries.

The entrepreneur doesn't want to stop there. Juliana will be at London Fashion Week 2023 again, showing her new collection.

For more information, visit www.eportare.com.br

