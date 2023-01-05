{E} Portare CEO and Fashion Designer Juliana Carvalho is Honoured At The Eiffel Tower In Paris

Juliana Carvalho on the stage of the Eiffel Tower with Luiza Brunet and guests Juliana and some of her designed bags Samanta Bullock on the catwalk showing a purple {E}Portare bag

The Brazilian fashion designer who started her own bag collection 10 years ago has sold over 5000 bags and received an honour at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

I feel so proud to be here today at the Eiffel Tower and be able to receive this honour... because it is in Paris, one of the world's fashion centres and inside a world icon like the Eiffel Tower.” — Juliana Carvalho