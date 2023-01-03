eSight Announces Newest Generation of Assistive Device for the Legally Blind, eSight Go

Previewing at CES 2023, the wearable device marks a new generation of versatile assistive devices for people with severe visual impairments, allowing users to gain unprecedented independence

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2023 -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , today announces the launch of its latest innovation in assistive technology, eSight Go . The wearable device sets a new standard for enhanced vision technology through its heightened visual clarity, lightweight design and expansive field of view, helping those with central vision loss gain independence in their everyday life.



“We’ve spent the past year vastly improving the capacity and design of our digital eyewear, not only to help enhance vision for our visually impaired users, but so they can enjoy an enriched and fulfilling livelihood in the most seamless way possible,” said eSight Director of Product Marketing Roland Mattern. “We gathered feedback from our eSight 4 users and coaches to thoughtfully craft the best device possible that is sleek, lightweight and comfortable for everyday use. We look forward to connecting with qualified candidates and changing lives for those living with central vision loss.”

Used by thousands of people across the globe with over 20 different eye conditions, eSight devices use a combination of hardware and software to enhance vision through a nimble, wearable design that does not restrict a wearer’s full periphery. eSight Go is designed for 100 percent mobility retention, allowing people to use the technology while at school, work, home and enjoying time with friends and family.

Comparable to eSight 4, eSight Go utilizes best-match camera and lens technology to project a superior image onto two high resolution screens for full binocular vision. eSight Go users can personalize adjustable color and contrast settings on the internal-facing OLED screens. A wider field of view (45 degrees) incorporates a user’s natural peripheral capacity to amplify existing vision for unmatched mobility. New features also include:

Improved software with simplified navigation and image stabilization

Higher quality camera with 12-megapixel resolution and 4k capability and full HD OLED monitors to provide users with the clearest picture possible

Comfortable neck battery pack that redistributes 170 grams across the neck



eSight will preview eSight Go at CES 2023 and it will be available on the market starting in Q4 2023. The device will be on display at the Gentex booth (#6341) from January 5-8, 2023. For downloadable images, videos, tech spec sheets and more, please visit here .

For more information on how eSight can benefit you or someone you know, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), emailing info@eSightEyewear.com or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com . Health Care Professionals can access eSight through the eSight TeleHealth Clinical Partnership program by visiting www.esighteyewear.com/vision-professionals/ .

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

