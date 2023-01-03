Notice of Public Comment Period and Public Hearings Regarding HOME-ARP

The State of Nebraska will hold a public comment period and host public hearings to discuss a substantial amendment to its 2021 Annual Action Plan. The amendment being proposed relates to funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Specifically, the funding overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP). This funding is intended to address the need for homelessness assistance and supportive services.

The amendment will be available for public comment from January 9, 2023, through January 23, 2023 (see below for how to submit a public comment).

HUD has allocated $15,080,477 to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) to administer the HOME-ARP Program. HOME-ARP funds may be utilized to provide affordable rental housing, supportive services, tenant based rental assistance and/or non-congregate shelters to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability within the Nebraska Balance of State. The amendment incorporates the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan that describes the consultation process and data collection to evaluate the priority needs and gaps in services for the Nebraska Balance of State and the manner in which program funding will be used for the assistance of individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. Information about funding availability and program requirements can be reviewed in the proposed “2021 Annual Action Plan – HOME ARP Allocation Plan.” An electronic copy of the proposed documents will be available on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports.

The State will host public hearings on January 18, 2023. Below are the following options:

In-Person:

2:00 p.m.

Fallbrook State Office Building, Lower Level Room 031

245 Fallbrook Blvd Lincoln, NE 68521

Website Streaming:

Public comments regarding the HOME-ARP funding must be received by DED no later than January 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521. Or email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “HOME-ARP.”

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.