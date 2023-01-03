Submit Release
Elantes.com Awarded a 5-Year Video Production Contract with the US Air Force

Elantes was awarded a 5 year IDIQ contract to provide video production, AV support, casting, props, and live streaming for the US Air Force.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elantes was awarded a 5 year IDIQ contract to provide video production, AV support, casting, props, and live streaming for the US Air Force. Elantes will provide the Air Force the ability to create effective audiovisual productions that integrate Air Force stories to advance global Air Force and DoD missions. The contract has a 5 year cap of 5 million dollars.

Founded in 2006, Elantes has provided video production and communications services to the US government and military agencies. Elantes saw significant growth in 2022, expanding its government client portfolio to include the Department of the Interior, National Park Service, and several USDA agencies. "We really enjoyed working with Elantes. Our workforce is beyond thrilled with the new video” said Kristin Smith, Public Affairs Officer, Tobyhanna Army Depot, "Our commander is so excited to share it and wanted to put it out across the depot televisions".

Elantes will provide the Air Force with digital AV production and support services to facilitate the design, production, post-production and delivery of AV services. The contract also includes AV conference support to include; projectors, large screen monitors, lighting, set-design/construction, multi-channel stage audio systems, stage dressing, and operators for live and broadcast events. Elantes will support the accomplishment of studio and location digital audiovisual services in support of Air Force and DOD productions and presentations.

“This is a great opportunity to continue our video production services to the US military,” said Adam Ishaeik, CEO of Elantes, “we look forward to collaborating with the Air Force to produce quality content to meet their communication requirements”. Elantes provides video strategy and production, photography, design, and audio production services for the world's largest organizations. Its clients range from defense and government agencies to industry innovators including L3Harris, Cubic, SAIC, Drone Shield, NIKE, and many others.

For more information, visit www.elantes.com, or contact Adam Ishaeik at (703) 869-5109 or aishaeik@elantes.com.

Adam Ishaeik
Elantes
+1 703-869-5109
aishaeik@elates.com

Elantes' Video Production Reel

