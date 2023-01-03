On This Page

Date: February 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

In this webinar, FDA will discuss:

An overview of the current status and the gaps related to the inclusion of neonates in drug development

Clinical pharmacology considerations for planned studies in neonates

General pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and pharmacogenomic considerations for clinical pharmacology studies in neonates

Unique clinical and study design considerations for studying neonates

Innovative approaches that can be incorporated into study design to address unique challenges in neonates

TOPICS COVERED

Defining neonatal subpopulations that can be used for study design and study results reporting

Clinical pharmacology and study design considerations for neonatal studies

Innovative approaches to study design and analysis to address unique challenges in performing clinical trials in neonates

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Describe how neonatal subpopulations can be defined for the purposes of study design and reporting

Discuss clinical pharmacology considerations for clinical studies in neonates for drug development

Discuss innovative approaches that can be incorporated into study design to address unique challenges in conducting neonatal studies

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory science and regulatory affairs professionals working on submission of investigational new drug applications (INDs) and applicants of new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs), and supplements to such applications who are planning to conduct clinical studies in neonatal populations

Researchers working on clinical pharmacology and clinical studies in the pediatric population including neonates

Consultants focused on clinical pharmacology and clinical studies in the pediatric population including neonates

Clinical research coordinators involved in studies conducted in the pediatric population including neonates

Healthcare professionals specializing in pediatrics including neonates

Foreign regulators

FDA SPEAKERS

A Pediatric Research Imperative: Addressing Neonates in Drug Development

Dionna Green

Director

Office Pediatric Therapeutics (OPT) | Office of the Commissioner (OC) | FDA

Clinical Considerations for Neonatal Drug Development

An Massaro

Supervisory Medical Officer

OPT | OC | FDA

Clinical Pharmacology of Neonates and Considerations for Study Design

Elimika Pfuma Fletcher

Policy Lead and Senior Clinical Pharmacologist

Office of Clinical Pharmacology (OCP) | Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

