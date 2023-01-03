Polystyrene Packaging Market is Expected to Gain USD 27,842.31 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Recent Trends, Industry Developments, and Future Growth Outlook

The demand for cosmetics and personal goods products has increased over the years because of the increasing disposable incomes, wishes to look beautiful, and maintain personal hygiene. However, the contents of such products are perishable and have a definite shelf life.

The global polystyrene packaging market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 27,842.31 million by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the polystyrene packaging market is the increasing use of packaging in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The rising number of food outlets is expected to propel the global polystyrene packaging market growth.

Polystyrene is a versatile polymer used to produce a wide range of consumer products. It is highly used as a packaging material due to its solid and hard plastic properties. It offers transparency to the full product. Plastic often combines with additives and other polymers to make it ideal for application in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, homes, personal care, and others.

Opportunities

Ability to recycle polystyrene materials

Polystyrene is a flexible polymer employed for various items, including packaging, transportation, consumer goods, etc. However, environmental harm occurs because it is non-degradable when these items are discarded. As a result, greater emphasis is placed on recycling and reusing polystyrene materials. After use, a significant amount of expanded PS is released from supermarkets, department stores, wholesale markets, shops and restaurants, businesses that sell electrical equipment, and industries where machines are made. The polystyrene-based materials that need to be recycled are washed to remove any dust or foreign particles and then crushed.

Increase consumer's inclination toward convenient and affordable packaging

The core of the marketing plan is packaging since it raises the product's shelf value and facilitates handling. Additionally, it is crucial to consider how to make the package more appealing while safeguarding the product contained in the package from environmental effects and maintaining the product's freshness. According to the consumer's convenience, packaging entails placing the items in appealing packets. To increase product demand among consumers, appropriate and appealing packaging is utilized as a promotional strategy.

The Polystyrene Packaging Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.,

Ohishi Sangyo Co.,Ltd.,

Sonoco Products Company,

KANEKA CORPORATION,

MONOTEZ,

SUNPOR,

Versalis S.p.A. (A Subsidiary of Eni S.p.A),

NEFAB GROUP,

Heubach Corporation, and

Synthos

Recent Development

In May 2022, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. received all necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and finalized its acquisition of OCTAL Holding SAOC. The company acquired 100% of the shares of OCTAL for USD 620 million on a debt-free basis

Key Market Segments Covered in Polystyrene Packaging Industry Research

By Type

Bowls

Tubs

Boxes

Cups

Pouches

Bottles

Wraps and Films

Plate

By Application

Fruits

Vegetable

Fish

Sea Products

Milk Products/Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks

Cooked Food

By End-User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal & Home Care

Key Growth Drivers:

Rise in the usage of polystyrene packaging in cosmetics and other personal goods due to enhanced durability

The demand for cosmetics and personal goods products has increased over the years because of the increasing disposable incomes, wishes to look beautiful, and maintain personal hygiene. However, the contents of such products are perishable and have a definite shelf life. Exposure to air, heat, light and cold can worsen the quality and stability of the ingredients in cosmetics and personal goods products. To overcome such challenges, polystyrene packaging offers a great solution. This not only helps to keep products in the desired physical state but also can be helpful in easy transportation.

Increase use in packaging of the medical and pharmaceutical industry

Enhanced access to healthcare services, growing use of medical insurance, rising public awareness of healthcare, favorable demographics, increased research and development, and growing disposable incomes have increased the market of the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical products are sensitive to contamination and must be supplied to consumers with great safety. To address this concern, polystyrene packaging offers to be one of the most widely used materials by the pharmaceutical companies

The rise in the number of food outlets

The increasing urbanization, the introduction of global food chains, increasing income, demographics, the advent of e-commerce in the food industry, and changing eating habits are forces driving the food industry's market. The metro cities dominate the food restaurant market as the consumers have high disposable incomes and increased spending ability. They are also exposed to various cuisines and packaged food-related items. The advent of e-commerce in the food and beverage industry also drives the rising number of food outlets.

Polystyrene Packaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the polystyrene packaging market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. dominates in the North American region due to the increasing demand for plastic. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe polystyrene packaging market due to the growing demand for polystyrene packaging in the region. South Africa dominated the polystyrene packaging market in the Middle East & Africa, increasing the use of polystyrene packaging in the region.

