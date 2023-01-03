Biologic Imaging Reagents Market will reach to USD 6.40 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Size By Class (Optical Reagents, Contrast Reagents, and Nuclear Reagents), By Modality (MRI, Optical Imaging, X-ray and CT, Ultrasound, Nuclear, and Others), By Application (In Vitro, and In Vivo), By End-User (Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Life Science Companies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Biologic imaging reagents market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the biologic imaging reagents market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the class, modality, application, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global biologic imaging reagents market are Thermo Fisher Scientific., PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Bracco Diagnostic Inc.., Bayer, FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Advanced Proteome, Promega Corporation. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Biologic imaging reagents market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Biologic imaging reagents are tools that researchers and medical professionals use to conduct experiments or make diagnoses. Biologic imaging reagents are heavily utilized in the healthcare and other life science industries. They are very useful for detecting biological processes at the molecular level. These imaging tools also aid in the collection of diagnostic information for the recognition and treatment of disorders, particularly in the domains of cardiology, cancer, and neurology. A result of the biologic imaging reagents market's quicker growth rate is the adoption of customized medicine, which demands a molecular approach for early diagnosis and drug monitoring. Similarly to this, continuing genomic and proteomic research is leading to the development of disease biomarkers. This source of biological targets may be utilized by biological imaging reagents for the early recognition of Alzheimer's disease plaques or the early detection of cancerous cells. The increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is the primary factor driving this market. The WHO lists cardiovascular disease as one of the leading causes of death.

Scope of Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Class, Modality, Application, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Thermo Fisher Scientific., PerkinElmer Inc, Guerbet, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Bracco Diagnostic Inc.., Bayer, FUJIFILM Visualsonics, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Advanced Proteome, Promega Corporation. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The contrast reagents segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The class segment is optical reagents, contrast reagents, and nuclear reagents. The contrast reagents segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The MRI, ultrasound, x-ray, and CT reagent are further segments of the contrast reagents market. This market is predicted to have the largest market share throughout the course of the forecast period. The aforementioned fact can be attributed to the large number of diagnostic procedures involving x-ray, ultrasound, and MRI equipment as well as the rising acceptance of these technologies as a result of the growing markets for home healthcare and point-of-care diagnostics.

The MRI segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The modality segment is MRI, optical imaging, X-ray and CT, ultrasound, nuclear, and others. The MRI segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Soft tissues or non-bony bodily parts can be imaged quite effectively with MRI scanners. They differ from computed tomography (CT) in that they don't use ionizing radiation from x-rays, which is dangerous. MRI is widely used to evaluate knee and shoulder injuries because it offers a far sharper image of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves than traditional x-rays and computed tomography (CT).

The imaging centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, life science companies, and others. The imaging centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In state healthcare systems, it is typical for hospitals to have the equipment and knowledge to manage both inpatient and outpatient imaging services. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) equipment are two examples of capital-intensive resources that have historically been concentrated in imaging centers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the biologic imaging reagents include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Because of the ease with which a highly developed healthcare infrastructure is accessible, the degree of patient awareness, and the rise in high per capita healthcare spending. Due to North America's dominant position, end users quickly accepted a variety of modality types.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's biologic imaging reagents market size was valued at USD 0.038 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.056 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high per-person healthcare spending, and patient awareness levels are what are propelling the growth of the biologic imaging reagents market there.

China

China’s biologic imaging reagents market size was valued at USD 0.076 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.140 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030. As a result of the significant unmet medical needs and growing economic growth, countries like China have been able to strengthen the regional healthcare system.

India

India's Biologic imaging reagents market size was valued at USD 0.067 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.133 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the well-established healthcare system, substantial healthcare spending per person, and high patient awareness levels. However, this is because countries like India's healthcare infrastructure has to be improved and there are large unmet medical needs, as well as rising economic growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc.

Furthermore, the growth of biologic imaging reagents market is mainly driven owing to the growing awareness about these reagents.

