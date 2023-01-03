Electric Aircraft Market Size by 2030| Industry Segmentation by Application, Regions, Key News & Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in power electronics and batteries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Electric Aircraft Market Report provides an industry-wide analysis of the Electric Aircraft market, including the most important factors influencing the sector's expansion. The most recent research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that have an impact on the growth of the global market from 2022 to 2030.The Electric Aircraft market report provides a vivid description of the current trends as well as a wide range of growth opportunities, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and other crucial aspects. Additionally, the report takes into account a variety of market dynamics, which in turn provide the leading players in the Electric Aircraft industry with numerous opportunities for growth.

The global electric aircraft market size was USD 7.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in power electronics and batteries is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The logistics industry has been working to achieve zero-emission logistics because it is concerned about emissions produced by cargo flights. Logistics industry stakeholders are investing in electric means of transportation to lower their carbon impact. As a result, use of all-electric aircraft as a means of transportation in logistics creates new opportunities for electric aircraft producers. Logistics are transported by cargo or freight aircraft, which can be flown by commercial passengers, cargo airlines, private citizens, or national armed forces.

However, insufficient energy density of batteries is one of the main hurdles flight manufacturers of electric aircraft must overcome. Watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) are commonly used to express energy density for propulsion in airplanes. The energy density of current lithium-ion batteries is about 250 Wh/kg, which is significantly less than the energy density offered by regular jet fuel or kerosene, over 12,000 Wh/kg. All-electric long-haul commercial flights are still a long way off because traditional fossil fuels are around 14 times more energy-rich than battery-powered alternatives.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Electric Aircraft market demand and supply chains. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. The Global Electric Aircraft Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Eviation Aircraft, Airbus SE, Pipistrel, Lilium GmbH, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, Aerovironment Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Electric Aircraft market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Electric Aircraft market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hybrid Wing

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Aero-structures

Avionics

Batteries

Software

Electric Motors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Civil

Military

The global Electric Aircraft market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Electric Aircraft sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Electric Aircraft market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Electric Aircraft industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Electric Aircraft market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Electric Aircraft Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Electric Aircraft in this industry vertical?

