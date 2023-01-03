Poplin Pioneers In Pre-pregnancy Awareness Category

Celebrate National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month with Poplin

January kicks off a new year, and typically the pursuit of new wellness goals. This month, we also observe the inaugural National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month, officially recognized on NationalToday.com. Pre-Pregnancy Awareness Month is an annual holiday created by Poplin, the first Pre-pregnancy wellness company for couples. During the month-long celebration, Poplin highlights the importance of creating generational health starting in pre-pregnancy.

Poplin was founded by Alexandria DeVito, MS, CNS, a functional nutritionist, specializing in fertility and preconception health. Poplin's 2022 study outlining The State of Pre-pregnancy Wellness in America revealed that 97% of females surveyed are not optimally prepared for pregnancy. Poplin is on a mission to change that fact.

Alexandria DeVito, founder and CEO of Poplin, said, "We envision a world where preparing to get pregnant is as commonplace as preparing for a wedding. Preparing for pregnancy is one of the most impactful but little-known ways to optimize fertility and increase the likelihood of having a healthy baby. Poplin empowers you to know what you're working with — and to do something about it."

In partnership with Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Getlabs, the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostic collections, Poplin offers the most comprehensive pre-pregnancy wellness testing on the market. With this unparalleled level of personalized health information, couples can identify their pre-pregnancy wellness baseline and work to create the most advantageous environment for conception.

Pre-pregnancy wellness is identified as the state of health prior to getting pregnant (usually 1 year beforehand) that influences fertility and the health of a future pregnancy and baby. Pre-pregnancy wellness is important; healthier parents give birth to healthier babies and experts agree that the optimal time for couples to improve their health is before becoming pregnant.

Here's How Poplin Works:

Order your test package online in 5 minutes. Get your labs done, either at a local Quest location or in the comfort of your home with Getlabs. View your personalized results. Unlike traditional lab results which can be confusing to read, Poplin's diagnostic report comes with all the information needed to educate yourself on your results. Schedule your educational call. All tests come with a one-on-one educational call with a pre-pregnancy expert. Find out the best next steps on your preconception journey based on test results.

Celebrate National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month and learn more by visiting GetPoplin.com. For quotes, imagery, or product inquiries, please contact the publicist.

About Poplin

Poplin is the first pre-pregnancy wellness company for couples. We help couples *get ready* to get pregnant, starting with the most comprehensive pre-pregnancy wellness diagnostic test on the market. We measure an individual's health, not just their hormones. Poplin is on a mission to empower conceiving couples with actionable information to optimize their own health and the health of their future family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005539/en/