Poplin Pioneers In Pre-pregnancy Awareness Category
Celebrate National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month with Poplin
January kicks off a new year, and typically the pursuit of new wellness goals. This month, we also observe the inaugural National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month, officially recognized on NationalToday.com. Pre-Pregnancy Awareness Month is an annual holiday created by Poplin, the first Pre-pregnancy wellness company for couples. During the month-long celebration, Poplin highlights the importance of creating generational health starting in pre-pregnancy.
Poplin was founded by Alexandria DeVito, MS, CNS, a functional nutritionist, specializing in fertility and preconception health. Poplin's 2022 study outlining The State of Pre-pregnancy Wellness in America revealed that 97% of females surveyed are not optimally prepared for pregnancy. Poplin is on a mission to change that fact.
Alexandria DeVito, founder and CEO of Poplin, said, "We envision a world where preparing to get pregnant is as commonplace as preparing for a wedding. Preparing for pregnancy is one of the most impactful but little-known ways to optimize fertility and increase the likelihood of having a healthy baby. Poplin empowers you to know what you're working with — and to do something about it."
In partnership with Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Getlabs, the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostic collections, Poplin offers the most comprehensive pre-pregnancy wellness testing on the market. With this unparalleled level of personalized health information, couples can identify their pre-pregnancy wellness baseline and work to create the most advantageous environment for conception.
Pre-pregnancy wellness is identified as the state of health prior to getting pregnant (usually 1 year beforehand) that influences fertility and the health of a future pregnancy and baby. Pre-pregnancy wellness is important; healthier parents give birth to healthier babies and experts agree that the optimal time for couples to improve their health is before becoming pregnant.
Here's How Poplin Works:
- Order your test package online in 5 minutes.
- Get your labs done, either at a local Quest location or in the comfort of your home with Getlabs.
- View your personalized results. Unlike traditional lab results which can be confusing to read, Poplin's diagnostic report comes with all the information needed to educate yourself on your results.
- Schedule your educational call. All tests come with a one-on-one educational call with a pre-pregnancy expert. Find out the best next steps on your preconception journey based on test results.
Celebrate National Pre-pregnancy Awareness Month and learn more by visiting GetPoplin.com. For quotes, imagery, or product inquiries, please contact the publicist.
About Poplin
Poplin is the first pre-pregnancy wellness company for couples. We help couples *get ready* to get pregnant, starting with the most comprehensive pre-pregnancy wellness diagnostic test on the market. We measure an individual's health, not just their hormones. Poplin is on a mission to empower conceiving couples with actionable information to optimize their own health and the health of their future family.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005539/en/