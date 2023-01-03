Secure Vehicle Smart Cockpit Environment Being Showcased at CES 2023 by Automotive Cybersecurity Leader, VicOne

With VicOne's cybersecurity solutions, automotive manufacturers (OEMs) can offer car users protection with seamless connectivity to their mobile phone apps

At CES 2023 this week, VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, is demonstrating its smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions at the MIH booth (# 5274) in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall. VicOne's smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions address the shifting behavior of users of connected cars and electric vehicles, and their influence on cybersecurity, as automotive manufacturers (OEMs) prepare for increasing cyber-attacks through keyless entry, charging stations, and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). VicOne is a subsidiary of cloud security leader, Trend Micro.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005415/en/

"Today, consumers want to use their own smart phone apps, which are up-to-date and chosen according to their personal preferences. Car manufacturers (OEMs) are having to address this requirement for complete personalization, enabling ecommerce, social activities and entertainment through state-of-the-art screens and communications," said Max Cheng, CEO of VicOne. "For future mobility, car makers need to focus on enhancing the user experience. This includes evolving the in-vehicle interface to make the car an extension of a user's mobile phone, while ensuring their customers' data and privacy are protected."

Cybersecurity is a necessary cost for OEMs, but it can also be monetized. With shifting user behavior there are revenue opportunities because of the value users have in their mobile apps, versus using the IVI system.

The use of smartphones to control cars significantly expands the attack surface of a vehicle from telematic systems, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, OBD II, and GPS, to include mobile phones. VicOne's future-ready holistic automotive cybersecurity solutions address the expanding attack surface created by this new user behavior. By investing in the mitigation of these risks, OEMs can create future revenue streams by providing concerned car users with the level of cybersecurity they need as required.

VicOne's future-proof smart cockpit cybersecurity solution includes OEM mobile app protection and IVI protection. By combining its xCarbon ECU intrusion detection and prevention systems, VicOne enables OEMs to provide multi-layered cybersecurity for their smart cockpits and help users feel safe from cyberattacks before and after purchasing their cars.

Visit VicOne at CES 2023 for a demonstration of its smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions, January 5-8, MIH booth (# 5274), LVCC West Hall, Las Vegas, Nevada.

About VicOne:

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit www.vicone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005415/en/