Ardent appoints Brad Hoyt, MD chief medical information officer

Veteran physician will lead the development of tech-enabled workflows and clinical information systems

Ardent Health Services has appointed Brad Hoyt, MD, as chief medical information officer (CMIO). In the new role, Dr. Hoyt will be part of Ardent's senior leadership team and lead the development and management of clinical information systems and electronic health record (EHR) optimization across the enterprise.

"Unlocking the power of clinical data and technology to direct how we deliver care is essential to building the health system of the future and we are fortunate to have Dr. Hoyt lead these efforts," said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent. "His steadfast commitment to clinical excellence and his expertise make him a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to enhance Ardent's clinical performance with tech-enabled platforms."

Dr. Hoyt brings nearly three decades of clinical expertise to the Ardent leadership team. He will serve in an enterprise-wide physician leadership role and champion the development of clinical and health information technology improvements that benefit clinicians and patients. As CMIO, Dr. Hoyt will also lead further optimization of the Epic EHR and the implementation of new clinical technology solutions across Ardent's 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care. Ardent recently achieved Level 9 of 10 in the Epic Gold Star Program for its effective utilization of the system to improve clinical and financial outcomes.

"I'm excited to join the Ardent leadership team during a time when our organization is taking bold steps to utilize data and technology to enhance workflows and improve clinical outcomes," said Dr. Hoyt. "There are great opportunities to further advance care delivery using the information we gather every day. Our teams of providers and clinical support staff are eager to learn from the rich data sets we have and to implement those learnings to improve how we work and care for our communities."

Prior to this role, Dr. Hoyt developed a broad internal medicine practice during 26 years with Utica Park Clinic (UPC) and Hillcrest HealthCare System, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based affiliates of Ardent. Among several significant leadership roles, Dr. Hoyt served as UPC Chief of Internal Medicine, Hillcrest Medical Center's Acute Care Service Lice Chief, and has served on the Ardent Physician Advisory Council since its inception. He holds a bachelor's degree from Rice University, and he earned his doctor of medicine and completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with more than 24,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 95% of eligible Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for Fall 2022, compared with 57% of all ranked U.S. hospitals. In 2022, Modern Healthcare recognized six Ardent entities as "Best Places to Work," marking the 14th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent's management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. VTR, a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

