Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,798 in the last 365 days.

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.85%

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Dyes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile dyes market size reached US$ 9.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Textile dyes refer to pigmented chemicals used for imparting colors or hues to textiles. These dyes are added through the process of absorption, diffusion or temperature bonding. Some of the commonly used textile dyes include direct, reactive, vat, basic, acid and disperse dyes. They are usually made using natural or synthetic sources, such as plants, animals and petroleum and are used for materials such as denim, wool, polyester, cotton, acrylics, fur, nylon and silk. The dyes add uniform color with the required saturation to the fabrics and enhance their overall aesthetic appeal. As a result, they are widely used to manufacture protective, medical, industrial, household and sportswear textiles.

Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for colored textiles and fibers across industries is also driving the market growth. Textile manufacturers are extensively using reactive dyes as they offer higher color compatibility and enhanced wash-fastness. Along with this, proliferating online retail channels are acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The easy availability of clothing through these online channels is increasing the demand for high-quality apparel, which, in turn, is expanding the utilization of textile dyes. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of cost-effective plant-based dyes, are contributing to the market growth. These variants do not contain toxic substances, such as heavy metals, arsenic and lead, and are highly cost-effective and biodegradable. Other factors, including rapid urbanization across the globe, along with the development of innovative and advanced dyeing techniques that have minimal water and energy requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global textile dyes market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on dye type, fiber type and application.

Breakup by Dye Type:

  • Direct
  • Reactive
  • Vat
  • Basic
  • Acid
  • Disperse
  • Others

Breakup by Fiber Type:

  • Wool
  • Nylon
  • Cotton
  • Viscose
  • Polyester
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Clothing and Apparels
  • Home Textiles
  • Automotive Textiles
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global textile dyes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global textile dyes market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the dye type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global textile dyes market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Textile Dyes Market

6 Market Breakup by Dye Type

7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Archroma Management GmbH
  • Atul Ltd. (Lalbhai Group)
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • JAY Chemical Industries Limited
  • Jihua Group
  • Kiri Industries Ltd.
  • LANXESS AG
  • Organic Dyes and Pigments
  • S.A. Robama
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owlbju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textile-dyes-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-13-5-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-5-85-301712258.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.85%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.