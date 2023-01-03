Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Kevin Wilhelmsen as Provost

Aurora, Colo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Dr. Kevin Wilhelmsen as the institution's new Provost. His appointment is effective as of Jan. 3. In his role, Dr. Wilhelmsen will lead CSU Global's academic efforts through innovative, high-quality, and industry-relevant program development and delivery.

Signaling the university's commitment to driving student retention and success in the workplace, particularly for adult learners, Dr. Wilhelmsen will provide strategic direction for all educational activities–including but not limited to program management, curriculum design and delivery, accreditation assessment, academic policies and processes, and faculty management.

"In searching for this position, we sought a leader who has experience in online higher education, operates with an entrepreneurial mindset, and is passionate about developing pathways for modern learners to develop skills for the workforce of the future," said President Toney. "With over 20 years of experience in nontraditional education and leading online programs, I am confident Kevin will take our academic standards to new heights. He brings a wealth of experience in championing career-relevant learning and a passion for serving the needs of students who balance many life responsibilities and need a flexible program."

Prior to joining CSU Global, Dr. Wilhelmsen spent over 20 years at the University of Phoenix, most recently serving as the institution's Dean of the College of Business and Information Technology. In his role, he oversaw all academic components of the college, including accreditation and regulatory approvals, faculty recruitment, student and faculty satisfaction and retention, academic policy and standards, and program and course evaluation and innovation. His former roles in higher education have also included Director of Student Services, Director for Regulatory Affairs, Associate Dean of Curriculum and Assessment, and faculty member. In addition, Dr. Wilhelmsen served as chair of the Business and Industry Relations Committee for the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and as a Site Visit Evaluation Chair for various accreditation and quality award associations.

"In dedicating my career to higher education access for working adults, joining CSU Global is both an honor and a privilege," said Dr. Wilhelmsen. "I would like to thank President Toney, her executive team, and the CSU Global community for the opportunity to change students' lives through innovative learning pathways that prepare them for the ever-changing workforce requirements of the future."

As Provost, Dr. Wilhelmsen will collaborate with employers and industry leaders to further advance CSU Global's mission. "By taking a holistic approach in preparing adult students with the job skills necessary to advance in their careers, CSU Global is addressing the societal challenge of higher education access," he said.

In addition to his achievements in academia, Dr. Wilhelmsen is also a regular contributor to various publications such as Hotel Business Review and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and he has presented at numerous accreditation, industry, and professional associations on the topics of curriculum and assessment, talent procurement, and talent development. Dr. Wilhelmsen earned his B.S. in Business Administration – Marketing from the University of Arizona, his MBA with a concentration in Project Management and Human Resource Management from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in Business Administration and Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University.

Dr. Wilhelmsen's appointment was made after a thorough search process that included members of the CSU Global Governance Council, CSU Global academic and administrative leadership, and an open interview panel with faculty.

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

Attachment

Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global jenna.tarleton@csuglobal.edu