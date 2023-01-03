The Global Digital Retail Marketing Market is expected to grow by $902.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the digital retail marketing market and it is poised to grow by $902.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital retail marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069622/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in social media, higher brand recall in online advertisement, and the evolution of digital marketing strategies.

The digital retail marketing market is segmented as below:

By Platform Outlook

â€¢ Mobile devices

â€¢ Desktops

By Type

â€¢ Search ads

â€¢ Display ads

â€¢ Social media

â€¢ E-mail marketing

â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing shift of preference from traditional to digital retail advertising channels as one of the prime reasons driving the digital retail marketing market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of AI in direct marketing and increased focus on personalization in marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital retail marketing market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Digital retail marketing market sizing

â€¢ Digital retail marketing market forecast

â€¢ Digital retail marketing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital retail marketing market vendors that include 123 Internet Group, Advantage Solutions Inc., AMP Agency, Ascential Plc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., GK Software SE, Medallion Retail, Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Shopify Inc., SocialSEO, Straight North LLC, Stream Companies, Tesco Plc, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Theory House, Unfoldr B.V., Vivendi SE, and WebFX. Also, the digital retail marketing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

