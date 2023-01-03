Lincoln Financial Group and the Philadelphia Eagles partner to host Big Brothers Big Sisters event to kick off National Mentoring Month
Lincoln Financial Group
WHAT:
In collaboration with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group is hosting a Big Brothers Big Sisters event for employees where they will get to hear firsthand from volunteers and learn more about the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the impact the organization has in the community and how to get involved. Lincoln Financial Group has been a long-time supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and is proud to extend its partnership with the Eagles far beyond naming rights sponsorship and into the community Lincoln Financial Group calls home.
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from noon-1 p.m. ET
WHERE:
|
Lincoln Financial Group — Radnor Training Center
150 N Radnor-Chester Road
Radnor, PA 19087
WHO:
ON-SITE CONTACT:
Kelly DeAngelis, VP, Corporate Communications: 484-684-2394
