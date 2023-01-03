Submit Release
Lincoln Financial Group and the Philadelphia Eagles partner to host Big Brothers Big Sisters event to kick off National Mentoring Month

Lincoln Financial Group

WHAT:

In collaboration with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group is hosting a Big Brothers Big Sisters event for employees where they will get to hear firsthand from volunteers and learn more about the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the impact the organization has in the community and how to get involved. Lincoln Financial Group has been a long-time supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters and is proud to extend its partnership with the Eagles far beyond naming rights sponsorship and into the community Lincoln Financial Group calls home.

 

 

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from noon-1 p.m. ET

 

 

WHERE:

Lincoln Financial Group — Radnor Training Center

 

150 N Radnor-Chester Road

 

Radnor, PA 19087

 

 

WHO:

  • Julie Hirshey, Vice President of Community Relations, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Marcus Allen, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence
  • Jillian Buckner, Big Sister and AVP, Workplace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Lincoln Financial Group
  • Danielle Johnson, Sr. Consultant, Corporate Giving, Lincoln Financial Group
  • Angela Laubmeier, VP, Corporate Brand Strategy
  • Special guests, including an Eagles player and cheerleaders

 

 

ON-SITE CONTACT:

Kelly DeAngelis, VP, Corporate Communications: 484-684-2394

 

Lincoln Financial Group

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005581/en/

