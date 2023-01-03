Accounts Receivable Automation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increased efficiency and productivity along with data accuracy and visibility are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts meticulously curated the new Emergen Research publication titled "Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market" with readers' comprehension in mind and included a comprehensive database of industry distribution. In order to accurately predict the outlook for the global Accounts Receivable Automation market over the forecast period (2022-2030), the report examines both historical and current market scenarios in greater depth. The factors that influence the market's overall growth have been highlighted by researchers in their global market analysis. In order to examine the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and threats associated with the expansion of various market segments, the study makes use of effective analytical tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. The reader can get a complete picture of the Accounts Receivable Automation market thanks to the report's crucial details, such as the market shares of the major players. The most recent research report is an excellent illustration of the thorough examination of the global Accounts Receivable Automation market. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. This business field has been affected in almost every way by the global disruption. However, the most recent study predicts the effects of the pandemic on this industry and discusses the current market situation. Besides, the significant parts of the market have been talked about in the report, with well-qualified conclusions on the ongoing status of the market.

The global accounts receivable automation market size reached USD 2.64 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for digital platforms for tracking daily accounting activities is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Accounts receivable automation can enhance cash flow while also allowing businesses to save money, be paid faster, and access information to guide strategic decisions. Many of the repetitive human operations involved in accounts receivable, such as entering transactions, updating ledgers and invoicing, issuing reminders to late payers, and keeping records, are eliminated by automation. These operations may be completed more correctly, inexpensively, and quickly by using a cloud-based automated accounts receivable platform. Switching to this type of platform may cut manual processing by 85% and the cost of maintaining an accounts receivable department by 70%, freeing up resources and allowing staff to be redeployed. However, high cost of implementation could hamper revenue growth of the accounts receivables automation market. Businesses, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that may have limited financial resources, may need to make a sizable investment to implement an automated accounts receivable system. Businesses may need to spend money on support and training in addition to the initial cost of buying or subscribing to an automated accounts receivable system if they want to make sure that their personnel can utilize it efficiently. Integrating the solution with current corporate processes and systems may also incur additional costs.

The global Accounts Receivable Automation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Accounts Receivable Automation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Oracle Corporation, Kofax Inc., Quadient, SK Global Software, Sage Group plc, BlackLine Inc., Bottomline Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and MHC Automation

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Dispute Management

Deductions Management

Credit Evaluation & Management

Collections Management

Bill Presentment & Payment

Cash Application Automation

Receivables Analytics

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Accounts Receivable Automation market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Accounts Receivable Automation in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Accounts Receivable Automation in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Accounts Receivable Automation?

