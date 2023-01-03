P23 Health Expands Its Product Line With pawMD Pet Testing Kits for Infections and Genetic Predispositions

P23 Health launches pawMD — a new product line of molecular at-home testing kits for pets. While being easy-to-use for owners and stress-free for pets, the tests ensure 99% accuracy. The innovative genetic-sequencing technology is powered by renowned high-complexity laboratory P23 Labs.

Canine influenza testing kit to diagnose and identify strains of the virus, which is still relatively new and vaccination is not widespread, so most dogs are susceptible to infection.

"With pawMD products, we endeavor to provide a truly personalized pet healthcare experience. Our solution is simple: we're focused on developing scientifically backed pet healthcare solutions to improve the health and lives of your pets," said Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, a Founder and CEO of P23.

pawMD allows getting meaningful insights with minor efforts:

Get a testing kit delivered to the recipient's door.

Collect sample and send to the lab with a postage-paid return box

Get results within 24-72 hours via a secure online portal.

Learn more at: https://www.p23health.com/pets

