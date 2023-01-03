Konica Minolta Healthcare Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, Two-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, today announced that the company’s Wayne, NJ corporate headquarters, Garner, NC facility, and supporting infrastructure of the organization have earned Certified status as a business associate under HIPAA for information security by HITRUST.



HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s KMHA Wayne Headquarters (Office) located in Wayne, NJ and, KMHA Garner Facility (Office) located in Garner, NC have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Konica Minolta is committed to helping our customers address cybersecurity threats and secure patient data by adopting best practices and cutting-edge technologies that can assist them in safeguarding systems and software,” says Fumihiko Hayashida, President and CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas. “We are pleased to continue demonstrating this commitment to our customers by achieving the highest standards for data protection and information security with the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification. Cybersecurity is the responsibility of all of us, and we’ve also developed a microsite to provide customers with the necessary resources and information to further guide them in their efforts.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Konica Minolta Healthcare’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With nearly 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc.

Contact:

