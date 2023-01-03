Idaho’s largest builder’s Vice President is paving the way for women in the industry.

Women We Admire awarded Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, one of the Top 50 Women Leaders for 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is excited to announce that Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, has been named a Top 50 Women Leaders of the Mountain Region for 2022. This award highlights leaders across nearly all industries, recognizing individuals that bring positive shifts in the workplace and culture, along with consistently inspiring others.

Named the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Woman of the Year in February 2022, Ronda has flourished in a male dominated industry for 29 years and continues to top the charts being a guiding light to those in and outside of the industry.

“Ronda is a driving force at CBH and in homebuilding. She’s constantly working to make us better. We’re beyond blessed for everything that she pours into CBH and our community. She makes the world a better place.” Corey Barton, President/Owner.

As the Vice President of CBH Homes for 19 years, she’s been a key player in CBH Homes continued success. From Idaho’s largest and number one home builder to being ranked #36 in the nation, and now #9 in Idaho Private 100 List, Ronda has been vital in pushing to be the best for 19 years and counting.

Mike Lyon, Founder of doyouconvert.com and author of Browsers to Buyers, said "The gravitational pull of Ronda is fierce. Her boundless energy defies the laws of physics. But what impresses me more is her thirst for knowledge and the depths of her expertise.”

Releasing her 5th book, New Market. New You. in December 2022, Ronda is taking on the headlines of a crashing market and turning it into an opportunity for those to learn, grow, and win during these times.

“I firmly believe that things don’t get better, you get better. No matter the industry I’m on a mission to provide love, energy and guidance with every interaction. When you love what you do, your team, your community, you will win,” said Ronda Conger.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

