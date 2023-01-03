Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Launch of First U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will launch the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the Department of State. Secretary Blinken will be joined by Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein and United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power.

This whole-of-government strategy will aim to streamline and mobilize U.S. foreign policy, international programming and development assistance, trade policy and promotion, private sector development, and partnerships to ensure women’s full and equitable participation in the global economy. USAID will lead a panel on the Gender Equity and Equality Action (GEEA) Fund and GPC will lead a high-level panel including senior officials from participating agencies immediately following the launch event.

The event is open for press coverage.

Preset time for video cameras is at 10:15 a.m. from the 23rd Street Entrance. Final access for writers and still photographers is at 10:45 a.m. from the 23rd Street Entrance.

The program will also be streamed live on the State Department homepage and Youtube channel beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Media representatives may attend the launch event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center); (2) a media-issued photo identification card; or (3) a letter from the requester’s employer on letterhead verifying his/her employment status as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification (driver’s license or passport). Those who do not have a State Department building pass should allow adequate time for visitor security processing at the 23rd Street entrance.

Please contact the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues at StateGWI@state.gov for media inquiries and follow @StateGWI on Twitter and Facebook for live updates during the launch.