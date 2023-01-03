Street Famous Soundtrack Label Partners with Trina's Manager Jullian 'Ju-Boy" Boothe on Jovie "Da Don" song Stack Yours
The successful moves for this indie artist success came from watching 2ambitious.com music stars documentary on vime on demand!”DETROT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to music releases that can build up a new artist and take them to the next level. There is one person that knows how to make it happen. His name is Jullian "Ju-Boy" Boothe. The man behind such music legends as Pitbull, Trina, Amara La Negra, Pleasure P and the list continues to grow. You have seen him on VH1's Love and Hip Hop Miami handling business as always.
Multi-Media Mogul, Horse ' El Caballo ' Wren has an up and coming artist named Jovie "Da Don" and has placed a considerable budget behind his original sounding song. It is called "Stack Yours" and this song has already charted on the Top Ten Most requested song in Jovie's hometown Detroit, Atlanta,Houston and several other of the Hottest radio stations around. With proven bds spin reports of 600-700 per week radio plays nationwide.
Looking to increase the successful run of this song set on the Top 100 billboard charts in a few weeks. Horse contacted Jullian and they are both cooking up a master plan to build a groundswell in bringing "Stack Yours" to the viral world of music lovers. A collaboration of music and media industry professionals of this magnitude is unprecedented.
The overall wave of the music launching strategy has already shown promise. The song and artist are gaining media attention for originality in today's music world is hard definitely to find. Music blog gatekeepers Sound lava and Hit music plus are giving tne thumbs up to the song. Checkout the proven results here:
