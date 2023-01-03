Read more about Gordon County Couple Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Calhoun, GA (December 30, 2022) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, William Sandridge, age 42, and Allyn Sandridge, age 41, of Gordon County, GA, were arrested and each charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit and Homeland Security Investigations began a joint investigation into the Sandridge’s online activity after receiving a report in reference to their online activity. This investigation led to a search warrant of the Sandridge’s home and their subsequent arrests. The GBI CEACC unit was assisted in the execution of this search warrant by the Calhoun Police Department, the Polk County Police Department, and the United States Secret Service. The Sandridges were taken to the Gordon County Jail upon their arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.